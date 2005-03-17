NYC/KGB Bar/Reading
Mar. 16, 7pm
The Fantastic Fiction series, curated by Ellen Datlow and Gavin J. Grant, is on the third Wednesday of every month at 7pm at KGB. Come early.
Reading:
Robert F. Wexler, "Circus of the Grand Design"
The debut full-length novel from the author of "In Springdale Town." Featuring otherworldly circus entertainment: elephants, acrobats, jugglers, and a mysterious mechanical horse.
Also reading: Paul Witcover, "Tumbling After"
The long-awaited second novel by Paul Witcover, “Tumbling After” is a provocative work of imagination – part coming-of-age story, part contemporary fairy tale, part technological nightmare, and a dark vision of dystopia.
The author of "Waking Beauty," Paul Witcover has also written a biography of Zora Neale Hurston and numerous short stories. He is the co-creator, with Elizabeth Hand, of the cult comic book series “Anima” and has served as the curator of the New York Review of Science Fiction reading series.
Find it: 85 East 4th Street (just off 2nd Ave)
New York, NY 10003
Get info: (212) 505-3360
