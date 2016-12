Mar. 16, 7pmThe Fantastic Fiction series, curated by Ellen Datlow and Gavin J. Grant, is on the third Wednesday of every month at 7pm at KGB. Come early.Reading:Robert F. Wexler, "Circus of the Grand Design" The debut full-length novel from the author of "In Springdale Town." Featuring otherworldly circus entertainment: elephants, acrobats, jugglers, and a mysterious mechanical horse.Also reading: Paul Witcover, "Tumbling After" The long-awaited second novel by Paul Witcover, “Tumbling After” is a provocative work of imagination – part coming-of-age story, part contemporary fairy tale, part technological nightmare, and a dark vision of dystopia.The author of "Waking Beauty," Paul Witcover has also written a biography of Zora Neale Hurston and numerous short stories. He is the co-creator, with Elizabeth Hand , of the cult comic book series “Anima” and has served as the curator of the New York Review of Science Fiction reading series.Find it: 85 East 4th Street (just off 2nd Ave)New York, NY 10003Get info: (212) 505-3360Find additional books/writers content in the FEB/MAR 2005 issue of " Arte Six ."