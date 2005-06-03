LIFE
One crime, 19 suspects
The sign said it all: "Wecota, Pop. 19. We're all here because we're not all there."
That is, until earlier this month, when somebody stole the sign that had been bolted to a wooden fence on the west side of the Faulk County South Dakota village since September.
One crime, 19 suspects. What to do?
Nothing, this time around. It turns out that Wecota resident Dave Griffith, who came up with the idea for the sign, has some insight into human nature. He’d ordered two signs at the same time -- just in case something happened to the first one.
[Source: Canadian Press]
Read more real-life odd news, in the FEB/MAR 2005 issue of "Arte Six."
<< Home